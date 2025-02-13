Schools to remain closed on Friday for Shab-e-Barat

KARACHI – All government and private schools will remain closed in Sindh due to public holiday in observance of Shab-e-Barat.

The provincial authorities announced the holidays in light of “Night of Fortune and Forgiveness,” which is being observed on fifteenth night of Shaʻban. Sindh is only province to declare a holiday for Shab-e-Barat this year.

Sindh Education Department shared a notification confirming that both public and private educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow.

Feb 14 Holiday

In a similar development, the district administration of Jamshoro declared a holiday on February 17 Monday for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. All government offices, educational institutions, and public sector organizations in Sehwan will be closed to facilitate pilgrims attending the event.