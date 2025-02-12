Holiday announced on Feb 17 for Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs

JAMSHORO – The district administration has announced a public holiday in Jamshoro for February 17 (Monday) on the account of Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The three-day annual Urs celebrations are set to begin on February179. It will feature a range of activities, including a literary conference, traditional Sindhi wrestling known as Malakhro, and Dhamal.

The Jamshoro district administration will set up facilitation camps at the shrine to facilitate the devotees during Urs celebrations.

The Urs is celebrated from Shaban 18 to 20 every year at Sehwan Sharif.

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs was one of the largest religious gatherings in which huge number of people came from Sindh, Punjab and other parts of Pakistan to pay homage to sufi saint annually.