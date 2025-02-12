Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Fatima Fertilizer and Akhuwat Foundation join hands to promote Rural women agri entrepreneurial pursuits

LAHORE – Fatima Fertilizer and Akhuwat Foundation joined hands through a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement, signed during a special ceremony held in Lahore. The collaboration is aimed at supporting rural women entrepreneurs under the Sarsabz Tabeer initiative through financial inclusion and skill development initiatives. The agreement was signed by Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer of Fatima Fertilizer, and Dr. Kamran Shams, CEO Akhuwat Foundation.

The Sarsabz Tabeer initiative is designed to empower women by providing them with the necessary resources, training, and financial support to thrive in agri entrepreneurial pursuits. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to fostering gender equality and enhancing women’s contributions to the agricultural sector.

Fatima Fertilizer’s COO, Asad Murad stated, “We believe that empowering women is essential for the growth and sustainability of our communities. Through this partnership with Akhuwat Foundation, we aim to create opportunities that will enable rural women to achieve their full potential.”

Dr. Kamran Shams added, “This MoU marks a significant step forward in our mission to support women in agriculture. Together with Fatima Fertilizer, we look forward to implementing programs that will lead to tangible benefits for women and their families.”

Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer, outlined the program’s comprehensive approach by saying, “Sarsabz Tabeer goes beyond traditional training. We’re building a supportive ecosystem where women can access resources, share knowledge, and grow their agricultural enterprises. This initiative will strengthen both family livelihoods and local economies. As the first Pakistani company to align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals framework, this initiative reinforces our commitment to creating meaningful impact through sustainable and inclusive development programs”

Through this collaboration, Fatima Fertilizer and Akhuwat Foundation aim to create lasting change in Pakistan’s agricultural landscape by empowering women to take leading roles in farming and agribusiness.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

