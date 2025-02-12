Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Atif Aslam’s valentine meme goes viral worldwide

Globally renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has once again captured the internet’s attention by sharing a Valentine meme on social media, making it a trending topic.

One of the country’s leading artists, Atif Aslam has become a household name, admired not only for his soulful voice and heartfelt songs but also for representing Pakistan internationally. His music resonates with millions around the world, and he never fails to entertain his fans with his humorous social media posts. Whether it’s his stage performances or funny antics online, Atif has a knack for keeping his fans engaged.

Recently, the singer surprised his fans by posting something completely different from his usual persona. The post not only stunned his followers but also established him as a creative force within the Gen Z trend, creating a buzz on the internet.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, celebrated on February 14 each year, Atif Aslam took to Instagram to share a short video clip. In the video, he is seen sitting by the roadside, looking somber as he gazes at a house beautifully adorned with electric lights, seemingly celebrating a wedding.

In the caption of the video, Atif Aslam humorously wrote, “She used to say, ‘I’ll die alone, I won’t marry anyone else.’” Though Atif is happily married to his Valentine, Sara Bharwana, he posted this meme for all the heartbroken souls, pairing it with his own song “Tere Bin.”

Atif cheekily added a warning in the caption, saying, “No one is safe this Valentine’s Day.”

As soon as the post went viral, fans flooded the comment section with laughing emojis and humorous reactions. Many connected Atif’s playful post to the reality of heartbreak, while others teased him for reminiscing about a fictional former lover, even though he is married.

 

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.65 281.35
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 345 348.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
AUD Australian Dollar 175.5 177.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.15 745.15
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.06 38.46
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
JPY Japanese Yen 1.85 1.91
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.58
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.51 24.81
OMR Omani Riyal 721.5 730
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
SEK Swedish Krona 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search