Angelina Jolie sees world leaders complicit in Israeli war crimes against Palestinians

Hollywood actress and humanitarian activist Angelina Jolie highlighted the imbalance between justice being served to one group while others are ignored. Jolie said that favouritism is present "even in the UN".

Speaking to Syrian journalist and filmmaker Waad Al Kateab, the Lara Croft star said that some 20 years ago, when she stepped into humanitarian work on international level, she believed in “good guys” existing within authorities but her notion was later shattered when the truth unfolded.

Decrying that human rights are more of “business interests” than genuine concerns, Jolie said, “Human rights (are) sometimes for these (some) people ... (but) never for these (other) people. The reality is that the world operates based on 'business interests'.”

Herself a former UN goodwill ambassador and later special envoy until last year, the actress labelled this an "ugly state" of affairs adding that these circumstances are "disheartening" and "upsetting," especially "as someone who has witnessed war crimes firsthand."

"The attitudes, the control and abuse of developing countries is maybe worse than ever in the grab for resources ... The business interests (are) set even in the United Nations, who has the final veto power. It's always been that way," she added.

The Wanted star spoke about the war crimes committed against Palestinians by the Israeli military last month. Jolie heavily condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and targeting civilians, calling for strict and immediate action.

Sharing a gut wrenching picture of the damage in Gaza on social media, Jolie wrote, "This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave."

“40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians – children, women, families – are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law,” the actor-cum-activist shared.

“By refusing to demand a humanitarian cease-fire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes,” Jolie said.