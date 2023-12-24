Islamabad administration introduces new speed limits

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory has issued a notification, revising speed limits for different types of vehicles.

The goal is to expedite traffic flow and increase road safety, having an immediate impact on the capital's main roads.

Overview of Speed Limits

The updated traffic regulations include a thorough analysis of the modified speed restrictions on various road segments for Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) and Heavy Transport Vehicles/Public Service Vehicles (HTV/PSV).

Every region, including the well-known Kashmir Highway and the congested streets close to hospitals and schools, now has a posted speed limit, highlighting the objective of improving traffic flow and preventing accidents.

Road/Highways Proposed LTV Speed Limit (KM/H) For HTV/PSV Speed Limit (KM/H) Built up area Kashmir Highway 80 65 – Islamabad Highway 80 65 – Murree Road 80 65 Bharakau 30 Constitution Avenue 70 65 – Jinnah Avenue 70 65 – Faisal Avenue 70 65 – Khyaban-e-Iqbal 70 65 – Park Road 70 65 – New 7 Avenue 70 65 – New 9 Avenue 70 65 – Lehtrar Road 40 40 – Kahuta Road 60 60 Sihala Bazar-30 I.J. Principal Road 60 (Faizabad to Nasirabad) 60 – Major Roads 50 50 – Service Road Dualized-60, Single-40 40 – Street and Sectoral Roads 30 25 – Roads/Streets near Schools/ Hospital 30 25 –

Strict Enforcement

To guarantee adherence to these standards, strict enforcement protocols will be implemented. It is recommended that drivers, both resident and visitor, keep themselves updated on these changes and respect the posted speed restrictions.