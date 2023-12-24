Islamabad administration introduces new speed limits

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory has issued a notification, revising speed limits for different types of vehicles.
The goal is to expedite traffic flow and increase road safety, having an immediate impact on the capital's main roads.
The updated traffic regulations include a thorough analysis of the modified speed restrictions on various road segments for Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) and Heavy Transport Vehicles/Public Service Vehicles (HTV/PSV).
Every region, including the well-known Kashmir Highway and the congested streets close to hospitals and schools, now has a posted speed limit, highlighting the objective of improving traffic flow and preventing accidents.
|Road/Highways
|Proposed LTV Speed Limit (KM/H)
|For HTV/PSV Speed Limit (KM/H)
|Built up area
|Kashmir Highway
|80
|65
|–
|Islamabad Highway
|80
|65
|–
|Murree Road
|80
|65
|Bharakau 30
|Constitution Avenue
|70
|65
|–
|Jinnah Avenue
|70
|65
|–
|Faisal Avenue
|70
|65
|–
|Khyaban-e-Iqbal
|70
|65
|–
|Park Road
|70
|65
|–
|New 7 Avenue
|70
|65
|–
|New 9 Avenue
|70
|65
|–
|Lehtrar Road
|40
|40
|–
|Kahuta Road
|60
|60
|Sihala Bazar-30
|I.J. Principal Road
|60 (Faizabad to Nasirabad)
|60
|–
|Major Roads
|50
|50
|–
|Service Road
|Dualized-60, Single-40
|40
|–
|Street and Sectoral Roads
|30
|25
|–
|Roads/Streets near Schools/ Hospital
|30
|25
|–
To guarantee adherence to these standards, strict enforcement protocols will be implemented. It is recommended that drivers, both resident and visitor, keep themselves updated on these changes and respect the posted speed restrictions.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.97
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
