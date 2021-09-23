Pakistan intends to launch new cricket channel

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Ministry of Information are mulling over the launch of a new cricket channel in the country.

The idea was discussed during a meeting between newly-elected PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, said an official statement.

Chairman PCB @iramizraja called on @fawadchaudhry, Federal Minister for I&B. Both exchanged ideas on bringing a new cricket channel in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/FRltj1mcR5 — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) September 23, 2021

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain and famed commentator Ramiz Raja was elected unopposed as the new PCB chairman.

In his first press conference, he vowed to revamp the PCB in order to restore Pakistan cricket's glorious past.