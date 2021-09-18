PCB chairman Ramiz Raja speaks on New Zealand abandoning Pakistan tour (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja has a message for Pakistan fans: stand behind us.

In a video message released Saturday evening, the PCB chairman spoke of trusting in your ownselves and becoming the best cricketing team in the world.

It comes a day after New Zealand abandoned its tour in Pakistan citing ‘security reasons’.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has a message for Pakistan cricket fans pic.twitter.com/cwEfcQXxus — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 18, 2021

On Friday, PCB in a statement said that the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informed that they had decided to postpone the series due to some security concerns and it is their unilateral decision.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke to New Zealand PM and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team,” the cricket board said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of New Zealand cricket said “it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving. I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option.”