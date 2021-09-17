‘Crazy day…!’ Ramiz Raja issues big statement after New Zealand’s tour in Pakistan abandoned

05:19 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
‘Crazy day…!’ Ramiz Raja issues big statement after New Zealand’s tour in Pakistan abandoned
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Friday lambasted New Zealand Cricket (NZC) over its unilateral decision to cancel Pakistan tour.

In a surprise development, New Zealand earlier in the day abandoned its tour of Pakistan a few minutes before the first ODI match between Green Shirts and Black Caps was scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi.

The tourists had reached Pakistani for the first time after a gap of 18 years and were to play ODI and T20 series.

The decision has shocked from cricket fans and players to Pakistani officials. Raja in his strong reaction to the sudden announcement said, “Crazy day it has been!” 

“Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??” he added. 

The new PCB chairman also announced to move the International Cricket Council against New Zealand over its shocking decision. 

“NZ will hear us at ICC,” he wrote on Twitter.

PAKvNZ: New Zealand team cancels Pakistan tour ... 10:25 AM | 17 Sep, 2021

RAWALPINDI – In a surprise development, the New Zealand cricket team Friday cancelled its tour of Pakistan. The ...

More From This Category
England to decide on planned Pakistan trips in ...
05:50 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
PAKvsNZ: Shaheen dons Shahid Afridi’s jersey No ...
12:00 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
PAKvNZ: New Zealand team cancels Pakistan tour ...
10:25 AM | 17 Sep, 2021
PAKvNZ – Trophy unveiled ahead of first ...
08:06 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Virat Kohli announces to step down as India’s ...
06:41 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
PCB unveils new ODI kit for Pakistan’s series ...
03:06 PM | 16 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala proud of Angelina Jolie for writing a book for children
04:55 PM | 17 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr