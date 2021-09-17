‘Crazy day…!’ Ramiz Raja issues big statement after New Zealand’s tour in Pakistan abandoned

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Friday lambasted New Zealand Cricket (NZC) over its unilateral decision to cancel Pakistan tour.

In a surprise development, New Zealand earlier in the day abandoned its tour of Pakistan a few minutes before the first ODI match between Green Shirts and Black Caps was scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi.

The tourists had reached Pakistani for the first time after a gap of 18 years and were to play ODI and T20 series.

The decision has shocked from cricket fans and players to Pakistani officials. Raja in his strong reaction to the sudden announcement said, “Crazy day it has been!”

“Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??” he added.

The new PCB chairman also announced to move the International Cricket Council against New Zealand over its shocking decision.

“NZ will hear us at ICC,” he wrote on Twitter.