09:40 PM | 29 May, 2022
Aamir Liaquat curses Imran Khan for ‘sabotaging his third marriage’
KARACHI – Controversial TV host Aamir Liaquat, who announced a few days ago he was leaving Pakistan forever, fired salvo at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly sabotaging his third marriage to teenage Dania Shah.

Aamir came up with new allegations a day after an audio call between former president Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz went viral. In the leaked call, Riaz can be heard saying that ‘Khan’ wanted a patch-up with the PPP co-chairman.

He shared the alleged audio clip on Instagram and addressed the cricketer-turned-politician. "Your wife Bushra Begum will leave you soon," Aamir said, adding it was Khan who should be responsible for his broken marriage.

The televangelist, who was elected on the ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), cursed former PM Imran Khan and said he should not win the election ever.

Aamir also explained the difference between him and the PTI chief, saying Imran takes revenge, but he leaves everything to Allah.

Earlier, the controversial host made startling accusations against Imran Khan, alleging that the former premier had his private videos leaked online.

Aamir stated that sources from federal investigators had informed him that PTI’s social media team was behind his character assassination on social media. He also dragged former information minister Fawad Chaudhry into the matter.

Aamir Liaquat announces he'll ‘leave Pakistan ... 11:05 PM | 14 May, 2022

KARACHI – Days after his estranged teenage wife allegedly leaked his private videos, controversial TV host Aamir ...

The former PTI leader and his third wife made headlines in recent times as they leaked each other’s inappropriate videos on social media.

