CTD arrests five terrorists planning deadly attacks in Punjab

LAHORE – Counter Terrorism Department has detained at least five terrorists that were preparing for deadly attacks across the country’s most populous region.

Reports in local media said CTD held five terrorists of a banned terror outfit during Intelligence Based Operation in Punjab.

Security personnel conducted raids in several cities including Lahore, Bahawalpur, and Sheikhupura, after getting tip-offs about the militants.

During these raids, five terrorists were caught who were identified as Mohammad Musa, while others as Abdul Hanan, Arabi, Rehmat Ali, and Muawiya. The first terrorist was reportedly a key member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Officials claimed that the culprits were planning to launch deadly attacks in Punjab.

Meanwhile, several cases were lodged against the detained militants while further proceedings are underway.