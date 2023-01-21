Lahore schoolgirls secure pre-arrest bail in case of torture on class fellow

LAHORE – A local court in the provincial capital Lahore granted pre-arrest bail to female students of a private school for allegedly torturing their class fellow.
The petition was filed under section 498 CRPC for the grant of bail by Jannat Malik, Kainat Malik, and Umaima Qaisar. The petitioner prayed before the court to grant pre-arrest bail, maintaining they were dragged in a 'false, baseless, and fabricated case'.
The petitioner maintained that the complainant has a problem with drugs and even offered them the banned substance.
Meanwhile, Judge Zafar Iqbal of the Lahore sessions court granted the pre-arrest bail till January 30 and directed all accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each.
The development comes as police have started a hunt to arrest the four female school students for allegedly torturing one of their class fellow. The cops conducted raids at the residences of the accused, however, the family members managed to dodge the police raids in the upscale society of the provincial capital.
On the other hand, the cops have got a medical checkup of the victim girl whose father filed a criminal complaint. It was reported that investigators also grilled the school administration in this regard.
Viral incident sparks outrage on social media
A viral clip shows three girls roughing up their classmate by pushing her on the ground and sitting on her while other students are filming the incident.
One of the girls can be seen grabbing hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to say “sorry” for what is yet to be confirmed independently. Another girl can be seen humiliating the victim by kicking in the forehead.
لاہور کے نجی سکول میں طالبہ پر تشدد کی ویڈیو وائرل، تشددکانشانہ بننے والی لڑکی کے والد کے مطابق ان کی بیٹی پر اس کی کلاس فیلوز نے تشدد کیا جو نشہ کرتی ہیں، ان کی بیٹی نے ایک لڑکی کے نشہ کرنے کی ویڈیو بنا کراسکے والد کو سینڈ کی تھی#viral #Girlfights #Lahore pic.twitter.com/Qm9sW0wytv— Asif Mehmood (@AsefMehmood) January 20, 2023
After the video was posted on social media, the Punjab Police, in a tweet, confirmed that a case has been registered against them and an investigation was underway.
Reports in local media claim that the three girls tortured their classmate after she reported one of them for using drugs. The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, who claimed that her daughter was also being forced to become an addict.
The complainant added a gold chain was also snatched from her daughter during the incident, according to media reports.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.