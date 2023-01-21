Lahore schoolgirls secure pre-arrest bail in case of torture on class fellow

LAHORE – A local court in the provincial capital Lahore granted pre-arrest bail to female students of a private school for allegedly torturing their class fellow.

The petition was filed under section 498 CRPC for the grant of bail by Jannat Malik, Kainat Malik, and Umaima Qaisar. The petitioner prayed before the court to grant pre-arrest bail, maintaining they were dragged in a 'false, baseless, and fabricated case'.

The petitioner maintained that the complainant has a problem with drugs and even offered them the banned substance.

Meanwhile, Judge Zafar Iqbal of the Lahore sessions court granted the pre-arrest bail till January 30 and directed all accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each.

The development comes as police have started a hunt to arrest the four female school students for allegedly torturing one of their class fellow. The cops conducted raids at the residences of the accused, however, the family members managed to dodge the police raids in the upscale society of the provincial capital.

On the other hand, the cops have got a medical checkup of the victim girl whose father filed a criminal complaint. It was reported that investigators also grilled the school administration in this regard.

Viral incident sparks outrage on social media

A viral clip shows three girls roughing up their classmate by pushing her on the ground and sitting on her while other students are filming the incident.

One of the girls can be seen grabbing hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to say “sorry” for what is yet to be confirmed independently. Another girl can be seen humiliating the victim by kicking in the forehead.

لاہور کے نجی سکول میں طالبہ پر تشدد کی ویڈیو وائرل، تشددکانشانہ بننے والی لڑکی کے والد کے مطابق ان کی بیٹی پر اس کی کلاس فیلوز نے تشدد کیا جو نشہ کرتی ہیں، ان کی بیٹی نے ایک لڑکی کے نشہ کرنے کی ویڈیو بنا کراسکے والد کو سینڈ کی تھی#viral #Girlfights #Lahore pic.twitter.com/Qm9sW0wytv — Asif Mehmood (@AsefMehmood) January 20, 2023

After the video was posted on social media, the Punjab Police, in a tweet, confirmed that a case has been registered against them and an investigation was underway.

Reports in local media claim that the three girls tortured their classmate after she reported one of them for using drugs. The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, who claimed that her daughter was also being forced to become an addict.

The complainant added a gold chain was also snatched from her daughter during the incident, according to media reports.