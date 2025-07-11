Mqm Founder Altaf Hussain Hospitalised In London Due To Illness

LONDON – Founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital in London due to health complications.

He was admitted to the hospital yesterday after his condition deteriorated. According to MQM leader Qasim Ali Raza, doctors examined Altaf Hussain today and recommended several tests, including blood tests, ECG, CT scan, X-ray, and ultrasound.

He further stated that Altaf Hussain has been under severe mental stress for a long time due to national and international developments, multiple legal cases in London, and ongoing financial difficulties.

In addition to medication, Altaf Hussain has also received a blood transfusion.