Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price in Lahore, Karachi – 12 July 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold rates in Pakistan moved up, setting new records amid global buying rally in bullion markets.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs2,300 per tola, bringing rate to an all-time high of Rs357,000. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold witnessed increase of Rs1,971, now valued at Rs306,069.

Gold Rates Today

City 24KGold (per tola) Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs357,000 Rs3,937 Lahore Rs357,000 Rs3,937 Islamabad Rs357,000 Rs3,937 Peshawar Rs357,000 Rs3,937 Quetta Rs357,000 Rs3,937

This latest surge follows a sharp gain of Rs3,200 per tola earlier in the week, when gold closed at Rs354,700 in the domestic market, highlighting a consistent upward trend in recent days.

The rise in local gold prices mirrors developments in the international market, where gold continued its bullish streak. The global price of gold reached $3,345 per ounce, including a $20 premium, marking a $21 increase from the previous day. The steady climb is attributed to investor interest in safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty.

Silver prices followed a similar trend, climbing Rs86 per tola to reach Rs3,937. This increase adds to the overall momentum seen across precious metals.