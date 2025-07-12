Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price in Lahore, Karachi – 12 July 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold rates in Pakistan moved up, setting new records amid global buying rally in bullion markets.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs2,300 per tola, bringing rate to an all-time high of Rs357,000. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold witnessed increase of Rs1,971, now valued at Rs306,069.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|24KGold (per tola)
|Silver (per tola)
|Karachi
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,937
|Lahore
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,937
|Islamabad
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,937
|Peshawar
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,937
|Quetta
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,937
This latest surge follows a sharp gain of Rs3,200 per tola earlier in the week, when gold closed at Rs354,700 in the domestic market, highlighting a consistent upward trend in recent days.
The rise in local gold prices mirrors developments in the international market, where gold continued its bullish streak. The global price of gold reached $3,345 per ounce, including a $20 premium, marking a $21 increase from the previous day. The steady climb is attributed to investor interest in safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty.
Silver prices followed a similar trend, climbing Rs86 per tola to reach Rs3,937. This increase adds to the overall momentum seen across precious metals.