Pm Shehbaz Clears Air On Field Marshal Succeeding Asif Zardari As President

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shut down swirling political rumors that gripped social media in recent days, as the premier rubbishes plan for President Asif Ali Zardari to step down and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir to ascend to presidency.

PM Shehbaz called the buzz baseless and dangerous, stressing that neither such a plan exists, nor has the Army Chief shown any interest in pursuing a political role. “There is absolutely no truth to these claims. These distractions are rooted in mischief, our mission is Pakistan’s progress,” he said, drawing firm line under explosive speculation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi didn’t mince words either. He blasted what he described as a coordinated misinformation campaign aiming to destabilise country’s leadership.

President Zardari maintains rock-solid relationship with military leadership, and knows exactly who is behind the smear campaign and what their motives are. “Let them collaborate with hostile forces if they must we will continue to fight for Pakistan’s strength,” Naqvi warned.