Beaconhouse holds 5th Beaconhouse National College Fair in Lahore

LAHORE - Beaconhouse School System organized the 5th Beaconhouse National College Fair (BNCF) in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. The event was one of the largest and most notable college fairs in the country.

From October 2nd to October 5th, a three-day event was held at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi, the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, and the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore. The fair was widely attended by over 10,000 students and featured more than 50 universities from 12 different countries, including the UK, USA, Canada, Turkey, UAE, China, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Amongst the prominent universities in attendance were Queen Mary University of London, University of Essex, University of Lincoln, City University of Hong Kong, Brunel University London, Bradford University, University of Waterloo, Arizona State University, LUMS, NUST, and others.

The annual BNCF gives students a unique platform to interact directly with university representatives from around the world. They are given the opportunity to explore university programmes and understand campus life. They are also able to discuss vital aspects of their academic journey, such as admissions procedures and scholarship opportunities. This first-hand exposure to prospective universities equips students with insights that are specific to their individual queries and empowers them to make informed decisions.

Over the years, Beaconhouse has proven itself to be more than just an educational institution. Its continuous dedication to offering students valuable resources and experiences underscores its commitment to holistic education and its emphasis on giving students the tools they need to succeed throughout their educational journey and beyond.