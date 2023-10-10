Sri Lanka smash record world cup total against Pakistan

HYDERABAD – Blistering knocks from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama helped Sri Lanka smashed their highest total against Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

The Lankans build the record total while playing against the Team Geen in a group stage match of ongoing World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad, India.

They built a total of 344 runs, eight score higher that the previous highest of 336 runs made by India against Pakistan in 2019.

India had built the highest total against the green shirts in Manchester.