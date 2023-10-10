Search

UK updates travel advisory for Turkey-goers: Details inside

06:57 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
UK updates travel advisory for Turkey-goers: Details inside

ANKARA - The UK Foreign Office has revised its travel guidance for individuals visiting Turkey, making it less severe apparently.

The recent changes include the removal of alerts regarding an explosion in Ankara on October 1 and concerns over a regional heatwave, which posed risks of wildfires and heatstroke.

Nonetheless, the advisory concerning medical tourism has been expanded, citing increased concerns over fatalities and severe complications in individuals seeking cheaper medical procedures in Turkey.

The Foreign Office has disclosed that 25 known deaths have occurred in the country since January 2019 due to medical procedures that took place in Turkey. Furthermore, the government highlighted the potential threat of contracting botulism poisoning, following an outbreak linked to weight loss treatments in February 2023, affecting 71 individuals.

The new advice links to website Travel Health Pro which states: "United Kingdom (UK) residents travelling abroad for medical treatment, elective (planned) surgery and dental procedures may be at increased risk of complications, including exposure to blood-borne viruses. They may also be unaware of the potential health and financial consequences they could face.

Travel health pro stated that experts advise against going abroad for treatment. It said: "The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons consistently advises against travelling abroad for any kind of surgery, not just cosmetic. They counsel that all surgical procedures carry risks, even when performed by a reputable surgeon in the UK. They also state that the possibility of complications increases considerably with travel, which limits the availability of aftercare."

While Turkey has become a popular destination for a wide array of medical treatments, often unavailable through the NHS and more cost-effective than private options in the UK, the Foreign Office has heightened its alert regarding medical tourism.

It bears mentioning that the Turkish Ministry of Health provides a list of its approved medical providers on the HealthTurkiye website and health experts say that only trusted doctors should be visited in case one needs to travel.

