Search

ImmigrationPakistan

Can Pakistani women perform Hajj without mehram? CII clears the air

Web Desk 04:32 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
Can Pakistani women perform Hajj without mehram? CII clears the air

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has granted conditional permission for women to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage without a mehram (close male relative).

The CII's decision is based on the Fiqah-e-Jafria, Maliki, and Shafi'i schools of thought, which acknowledge the provision in Shariat allowing women to undertake the annual Islamic pilgrimage independently.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs sought the CII's opinion on this matter, and the council spokesperson explained that if a woman's parents or husband give their consent, she can perform Hajj without a mehram; however, according to the Hanafi and Hanbali schools of thought, a woman still requires a mehram for Hajj.

The CII spokesperson emphasized that women should travel with a reliable group of fellow female pilgrims, to ensure their safety and security and the ministry of religious affairs should thoroughly investigate the group before granting permission for the religious journey.

Last year, Saudi Arabia also announced that women from around the world can perform Umrah and Hajj without a mehram. This change aims to facilitate women's access to these holy pilgrimages, particularly for those facing challenging social situations or difficulties in finding a mehram.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota had been reserved for the Sponsorship Scheme which was a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry. 

For this year, the government had set Hajj expenses at Rs1.175 million per pilgrim, 68% more than the last year's expenses which apparently became a reason for many of the Muslims to avoid performing the ritual amid skyrocketing inflation. 

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in the age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

How to get coupons for sacrificial animal? Here's official clarification for Hajj 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Its Official! Pakistan finally lifts Covid-19 restrictions for air travel

05:09 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Now you can enjoy extended stay in UAE as 3-month visit visa reintroduced

01:51 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Sindh braces for heavy rains from today as Cyclone Biparjoy now 350km away from Pakistani coast

09:44 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Pakistani PM embarks on Azerbaijan visit today to boost trade ties

09:19 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

You can travel from Dubai to Karachi for just Rs 30,000: Here's how to book the flight before offer ends

10:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Canada announces fresh EMPP streams for skilled workers: Here's how you can work in Canada without job experience

09:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Its Official! Pakistan finally lifts Covid-19 restrictions for air ...

05:09 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 15 June 2023

09:03 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee registers meager gains against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.

During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.

In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Karachi PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Islamabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Peshawar PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Quetta PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sialkot PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Attock PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujranwala PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Jehlum PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Multan PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Bahawalpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujrat PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nawabshah PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Chakwal PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Hyderabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nowshehra PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sargodha PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Faisalabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Mirpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: