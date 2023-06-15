Which Pakistani players will feature in Canada’s Global T20 league?

Fourteen Pakistani players have been selected for the upcoming third edition of the Global T20 in Canada, which will take place from July 20 to August 6.

The Toronto Nationals have selected opening batsman Abdullah Shafique, young cricketers Zaman Khan and Saim Ayub, and former captain Shahid Afridi.

Azam Khan, a wicketkeeper batsman, Shoaib Malik, a seasoned all-rounder, and Shahnawaz Dahani, a fast bowler, will play for the Mississauga Panthers in the competition.

The Brampton Wolves have selected young spinner Usama Mir, all-rounder Hussain Talat, and right-handed batsman Usman Khan for the 18-day competition.

Mohammad Rizwan will play for the Vancouver Knights, while Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris will represent the Surrey Jaguars. The Montreal Tigers will include Abbas Afridi as a player.

Famous cricket players from all around the world are participating in the Global T20, which will take place at Brampton Sports Park after a three-year gap caused by COVID-19.

The event will act as a spark to launch Cricket Canada's new campaign and realise its goal, according to Rashpal Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada.

"Cricket Canada is thrilled to announce the return of the Global T20, which is set to entertain fans with exciting matches and some of the industry's best players," he added.