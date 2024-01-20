Search

Immigration

Sri Lanka is easing restrictions for all visa categories: Details inside

Web Desk
02:43 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Sri Lanka is easing restrictions for all visa categories: Details inside

COLOMBO - The authorities in Sri Lanka have announced to relax visa restrictions in a visible effort to attract more tourists.

In a press conference held at the Ministry of Public Security, Harsha Ilukpitiya, the Controller General of the Immigration and Emigration Department of Sri Lanka, revealed the country's intentions to ease the visa application process.

The official announced that after a comprehensive review of all visa-related procedures, the authorities have developed a plan to simplify processes for all visa categories.

As far as the timeline is concerned, the Controller General emphasized that these new measures would be implemented within the next two weeks.

Currently, Sri Lanka's visa procedures limit individuals on tourist visas from extending their stay until after one month of arrival; however, under the upcoming changes, applicants can secure a visa for the entire duration of their stay when applying from a foreign country, effectively eliminating the need for extensions after arrival.

Though complete and official details have yet to be announced, the move implies that the country hit by terrorism and inflation in recent years is trying to spur its economy through tourists.

In recent months, Sri Lanka has introduced multiple measures to earn more from tourism. Earlier in October, Sri Lanka announced to waive visa fees for tourists from China, Russia, India, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The aim behind these measures is to boost tourism from these countries and work towards the goal of attracting five million tourists annually in the years ahead. 

Sri Lanka, an island nation in South Asia, boasts a diverse geography that ranges from pristine beaches along its extensive coastline to lush rainforests and picturesque mountains in the central region.

With a population of over 21 million people, Sri Lanka is a vibrant tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions. The country has become an increasingly popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the globe.

Travelers are drawn to its UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the ancient city of Sigiriya, known for its iconic rock fortress, and the sacred city of Kandy, home to the Temple of the Tooth Relic.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

02:56 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Foreigners to get on-arrival driving license in Sri Lanka

03:04 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Passengers to pay 'additional fee' on domestic flights in Pakistan: ...

03:57 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Poland arrests ex-deputy foreign minister as visa scam investigations ...

02:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Indian passenger gets trapped inside plane toilet for over an hour

08:59 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

China grants another country visa-free access: Details inside

03:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Two aircraft collide at Japan airport: Details inside

Immigration

10:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PIA among other airlines directed to avoid Iran's airspace

11:25 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Türkiye plans to introduce tech visas, confirms minister

06:27 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Merub Ali slams Fly Jinnah airline over 'subpar services'

09:17 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Weather stretches 4-hour flight to over 60 hours in UK: Here's what ...

10:57 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia relaxes entry ban for foreign workers: Here's what has ...

12:57 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Two Pakistani airlines issued notices over flight delays

Advertisement

Latest

03:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir hearing Imran Khan’s cases seeks medical leave till retirement

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: