Sri Lanka is easing restrictions for all visa categories: Details inside

COLOMBO - The authorities in Sri Lanka have announced to relax visa restrictions in a visible effort to attract more tourists.

In a press conference held at the Ministry of Public Security, Harsha Ilukpitiya, the Controller General of the Immigration and Emigration Department of Sri Lanka, revealed the country's intentions to ease the visa application process.

The official announced that after a comprehensive review of all visa-related procedures, the authorities have developed a plan to simplify processes for all visa categories.

As far as the timeline is concerned, the Controller General emphasized that these new measures would be implemented within the next two weeks.

Currently, Sri Lanka's visa procedures limit individuals on tourist visas from extending their stay until after one month of arrival; however, under the upcoming changes, applicants can secure a visa for the entire duration of their stay when applying from a foreign country, effectively eliminating the need for extensions after arrival.

Though complete and official details have yet to be announced, the move implies that the country hit by terrorism and inflation in recent years is trying to spur its economy through tourists.

In recent months, Sri Lanka has introduced multiple measures to earn more from tourism. Earlier in October, Sri Lanka announced to waive visa fees for tourists from China, Russia, India, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The aim behind these measures is to boost tourism from these countries and work towards the goal of attracting five million tourists annually in the years ahead.

Sri Lanka, an island nation in South Asia, boasts a diverse geography that ranges from pristine beaches along its extensive coastline to lush rainforests and picturesque mountains in the central region.

With a population of over 21 million people, Sri Lanka is a vibrant tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions. The country has become an increasingly popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the globe.

Travelers are drawn to its UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the ancient city of Sigiriya, known for its iconic rock fortress, and the sacred city of Kandy, home to the Temple of the Tooth Relic.