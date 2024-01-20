Search

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir hearing Imran Khan’s cases seeks medical leave till retirement

03:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir, who is hearing multiple cases against PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, has sought medical leave until retirement.

Reports said the judge has sent a letter to the Islamabad High Court and the Ministry of Law and Justice in this regard. He has sought leave from January 24 to March 14, 2024, his retirement date, on medical grounds.

Judge Bashir told the authorities in the letter that he was unable to perform his duties due to his physical condition.

In 2012, he was appointed in the accountability court by the then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and since then he has been performing his duty in the accountability court.

As per the law, accountability judges are appointed for a period of three years but Judge Bashir has been performing the duty for 11 years as he had been reappointed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and later then PM Imran Khan extended his service in 2021 for another three years.

