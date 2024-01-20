Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir hearing Imran Khan’s cases seeks medical leave till retirement

ISLAMABAD – Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir, who is hearing multiple cases against PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, has sought medical leave until retirement.
Reports said the judge has sent a letter to the Islamabad High Court and the Ministry of Law and Justice in this regard. He has sought leave from January 24 to March 14, 2024, his retirement date, on medical grounds.
Judge Bashir told the authorities in the letter that he was unable to perform his duties due to his physical condition.
In 2012, he was appointed in the accountability court by the then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and since then he has been performing his duty in the accountability court.
As per the law, accountability judges are appointed for a period of three years but Judge Bashir has been performing the duty for 11 years as he had been reappointed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and later then PM Imran Khan extended his service in 2021 for another three years.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.