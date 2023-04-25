Search

Immigration

Do Muslims need permit for Umrah after Ramadan? Saudi government clarifies policy

Web Desk 02:56 PM | 25 Apr, 2023
Do Muslims need permit for Umrah after Ramadan? Saudi government clarifies policy

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has announced that the condition of obtaining a permit to perform the Umrah remains mandatory as the holy minth of Ramazan ends. 

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah oversees the arrangements regarding the Islamic rituals for which millions of Muslims land in the kingdom and has announced that Umrah pilgrims will be able to move between Makkah and Madinah and all around the Saudi cities during  their stay.

In this regard, pilgrims who wish to perform the Umrah need to get the permit from Nusuk app or Tawakkalna app; a condition for obtaining permit is that the the pilgrims are not infected with COVID-19, or contacted someone infected with the coronavirus.

The Saudi government has welcomed around 2 million pilgrims each night during the holy month of Ramazan in which Umrah pilgrims landed in the country. 

As Ramazan concludes, the government is gearing up to finalize the arrangements for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in which around 2.3 million Muslims would arrive in the holy land which hosts two of Islam’s holiest sites. 

It is note worthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunised against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

All international credit cards now acceptable for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

12:11 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Saudi Arabia's new short-term work visa is quick route to working in kingdom

12:43 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

How to visit Saudi Arabia from UAE? Here's a detailed guide on visa types available

12:03 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Entry permit fee for UAE's Golden Visa updated: Here's the revised fee

06:25 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Switzerland is relaxing work permit procedures for non EU citizens

11:38 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

What is the cost of Saudi Arabia's visa? Here's a detailed guide!

08:40 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

LIVE: DG ISPR Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif addresses press conference

04:23 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 25, 2023

09:06 AM | 25 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 25, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: