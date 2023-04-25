Do Muslims need permit for Umrah after Ramadan? Saudi government clarifies policy

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has announced that the condition of obtaining a permit to perform the Umrah remains mandatory as the holy minth of Ramazan ends.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah oversees the arrangements regarding the Islamic rituals for which millions of Muslims land in the kingdom and has announced that Umrah pilgrims will be able to move between Makkah and Madinah and all around the Saudi cities during their stay.

In this regard, pilgrims who wish to perform the Umrah need to get the permit from Nusuk app or Tawakkalna app; a condition for obtaining permit is that the the pilgrims are not infected with COVID-19, or contacted someone infected with the coronavirus.

The Saudi government has welcomed around 2 million pilgrims each night during the holy month of Ramazan in which Umrah pilgrims landed in the country.

As Ramazan concludes, the government is gearing up to finalize the arrangements for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in which around 2.3 million Muslims would arrive in the holy land which hosts two of Islam’s holiest sites.

It is note worthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunised against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.