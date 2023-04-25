Ali Sethi mesmerizes audience during Coachella's second weekend

Acclaimed Pakistani musician Ali Sethi wowed audiences during the second weekend of Coachella, one of the largest music festivals in the world.

With a fusion of traditional Pakistani music and contemporary Western sounds, Sethi left the crowd in awe.

In an Instagram post, the singer wrote, "Coachellva Balamva,thank u @iamfahadhussayn for sending this mughal angarkha in the mail, thank u @therajakumari & @leokalyan for singing with me onstage, and thank u @coachella for the cute pics ???????? there is no representation without inclusion, and i was so thrilled to see our manifold, many-splendored family light up the gobi tent ❤️❤️❤️ also thanking pooja in the last slide, twaada jazba bemisaal ay "

Dressed in an all-white Mughal angarkha designed by Fahad Hussayn, Sethi spoke to the crowd about his journey as an artist and the importance of adapting and evolving. He emphasized the significance of being recognized for his unique artistic journey rather than conforming to preconceived notions.

During his first performance on the festival's opening weekend, Sethi opened with an alaap, a complex melody from Indian classical music, before transitioning into a folk song from Punjab, a region with a rich musical heritage. The combination of traditional Pakistani sounds and modern Western beats mesmerized the crowd.

However, it was Sethi's viral hit "Pasoori" that ignited the audience. The energetic and infectious song had everyone on their feet, dancing and singing along to the catchy tune. He revisited the same song during the second weekend, leaving the crowd swaying to the sound of his voice.

Sethi's performance at Coachella highlights the growing global interest in traditional Pakistani music and its ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

His unique blend of traditional and contemporary sounds has earned him a devoted fanbase and cemented his place as one of Pakistan's most exciting and innovative musicians.