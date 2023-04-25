Search

Lifestyle

Ali Sethi mesmerizes audience during Coachella's second weekend

Web Desk 03:57 PM | 25 Apr, 2023
Ali Sethi mesmerizes audience during Coachella's second weekend
Source: Instagram

Acclaimed Pakistani musician Ali Sethi wowed audiences during the second weekend of Coachella, one of the largest music festivals in the world.

With a fusion of traditional Pakistani music and contemporary Western sounds, Sethi left the crowd in awe.

In an Instagram post, the singer wrote, "Coachellva Balamva,thank u @iamfahadhussayn for sending this mughal angarkha in the mail, thank u @therajakumari & @leokalyan for singing with me onstage, and thank u @coachella for the cute pics ???????? there is no representation without inclusion, and i was so thrilled to see our manifold, many-splendored family light up the gobi tent ❤️❤️❤️ also thanking pooja in the last slide, twaada jazba bemisaal ay " 

Dressed in an all-white Mughal angarkha designed by Fahad Hussayn, Sethi spoke to the crowd about his journey as an artist and the importance of adapting and evolving. He emphasized the significance of being recognized for his unique artistic journey rather than conforming to preconceived notions.

During his first performance on the festival's opening weekend, Sethi opened with an alaap, a complex melody from Indian classical music, before transitioning into a folk song from Punjab, a region with a rich musical heritage. The combination of traditional Pakistani sounds and modern Western beats mesmerized the crowd.

However, it was Sethi's viral hit "Pasoori" that ignited the audience. The energetic and infectious song had everyone on their feet, dancing and singing along to the catchy tune. He revisited the same song during the second weekend, leaving the crowd swaying to the sound of his voice.

Sethi's performance at Coachella highlights the growing global interest in traditional Pakistani music and its ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

His unique blend of traditional and contemporary sounds has earned him a devoted fanbase and cemented his place as one of Pakistan's most exciting and innovative musicians.

Ali Sethi makes history with electrifying performance of ‘Pasoori’ at Coachella

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Intimate scene in 'Tere Bin' featuring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali vexes viewers

08:47 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Wahaj Ali goes into details about his choice to portray victim on-screen

01:09 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Ali Noor sends a defamation notice to singer Maha Ali Kazmi

04:02 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Ali Zafar fulfills his promise to help kickboxing champion Agha Kaleem

01:04 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Maha Ali Kazmi accuses Ali Noor of sexual harassment during Coke Studio audition

05:32 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

WATCH – Shehnaaz Gill gets teary-eyed during recent interview

12:25 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Healthcare company pills out investment of millions over biased Malta ...

07:11 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 25, 2023

09:06 AM | 25 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 25, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: