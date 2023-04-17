Search

Lifestyle

Ali Sethi makes history with electrifying performance of ‘Pasoori’ at Coachella

Web Desk 09:39 PM | 17 Apr, 2023
Ali Sethi makes history with electrifying performance of ‘Pasoori’ at Coachella
Source: Ali Sethi (Instagram)
Ali Sethi makes history with electrifying performance of ‘Pasoori’ at Coachella
Ali Sethi makes history with electrifying performance of ‘Pasoori’ at Coachella
Ali Sethi makes history with electrifying performance of ‘Pasoori’ at Coachella
Ali Sethi makes history with electrifying performance of ‘Pasoori’ at Coachella
Ali Sethi makes history with electrifying performance of ‘Pasoori’ at Coachella

The Coachella music festival was a treat for Pakistani and Indian music lovers, as it saw the debut performances of two renowned singers, Diljit Singh Dosanjh and Ali Sethi.

Dosanjh's performance was especially significant, as he became the first Punjabi language singer to grace the Coachella stage. The energy and charm he brought to his singing were undeniable, and his hit songs such as Patiala Peg and Lemonade had everyone grooving to the beat.

Ali Sethi's electrifying performance was equally enthralling, as he belted out his global hit song, Pasoori. The South Asian music scene has been abuzz with Sethi's talent, and his song Pasoori was the most searched track on Google in 2022. Fans were eagerly waiting for his performance, and the atmosphere was electric as he took the stage.

Sethi's style was impeccable as he wore an all-black suit with embellished details on the top, a hat, and silver shoes. His performance was impressive, and fans couldn't contain their excitement throughout his set.

Renowned film and theatre director Mira Nair commented on Sethi's post, calling him a "cowboy cherub" and describing his performance as divine. Other celebrities such as Salman Toor and Adnan Malik showered their praise on Sethi's post in the form of heart and fire emojis.

Haroon Rashid and Saba Qamar also took to their social media handles to show their appreciation and support.

Diljit Singh Dosanjh brought his A-game to the Coachella stage, dressed in an all-black ensemble with a black turban, sunglasses, and gloves. The singer's high-energy performance left the audience spellbound, with DJ Diplo even captured on a video shared on Diljit's Instagram Stories grooving along with his friends. Fans couldn't help but feel proud of the talented singer's exceptional performance.

Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja were among the celebrities who showered their praise on Dosanjh's performance. Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement by sharing Dosanjh's post on her Insta Stories with the caption "Epic!".

At the same time, Kareena Kapoor Khan referred to the singer as an 'OG' (original gangster) in her appreciation post. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who missed the performance, expressed her regret by sharing her wish to have seen the electrifying performance live.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

Overall, the 2023 Coachella festival was a memorable one, with a diverse lineup that celebrated music from around the world. Overall, the performances by Diljit Singh Dosanjh and Ali Sethi at Coachella left a lasting impression on the audience, and their music was a refreshing addition to the festival's diverse lineup. 

Ali Sethi to set American music fest Coachella's stage on fire

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Ali Sethi to set American music fest Coachella's stage on fire

05:34 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

SRK's daughter Suhana makes her commercial debut

06:35 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Ali Zafar pays video tribute to Hazrat Ali on martyrdom day

05:41 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Nadir Ali's Youtube income will blow your mind!

06:49 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's new Qawwali wins hearts

02:43 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Ali Zafar, Shahid Afridi to help kickboxer working at tea stall

03:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Inside Rahma Khan's intimate engagement ceremony

11:43 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th April 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 749.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.44
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 April, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: