Ali Sethi makes history with electrifying performance of ‘Pasoori’ at Coachella

The Coachella music festival was a treat for Pakistani and Indian music lovers, as it saw the debut performances of two renowned singers, Diljit Singh Dosanjh and Ali Sethi.
Dosanjh's performance was especially significant, as he became the first Punjabi language singer to grace the Coachella stage. The energy and charm he brought to his singing were undeniable, and his hit songs such as Patiala Peg and Lemonade had everyone grooving to the beat.
Ali Sethi's electrifying performance was equally enthralling, as he belted out his global hit song, Pasoori. The South Asian music scene has been abuzz with Sethi's talent, and his song Pasoori was the most searched track on Google in 2022. Fans were eagerly waiting for his performance, and the atmosphere was electric as he took the stage.
Sethi's style was impeccable as he wore an all-black suit with embellished details on the top, a hat, and silver shoes. His performance was impressive, and fans couldn't contain their excitement throughout his set.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Renowned film and theatre director Mira Nair commented on Sethi's post, calling him a "cowboy cherub" and describing his performance as divine. Other celebrities such as Salman Toor and Adnan Malik showered their praise on Sethi's post in the form of heart and fire emojis.
Haroon Rashid and Saba Qamar also took to their social media handles to show their appreciation and support.
Ali Sethi, Coachella and Pasoori. What a beautiful story. ♥️— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) April 17, 2023
Diljit Singh Dosanjh brought his A-game to the Coachella stage, dressed in an all-black ensemble with a black turban, sunglasses, and gloves. The singer's high-energy performance left the audience spellbound, with DJ Diplo even captured on a video shared on Diljit's Instagram Stories grooving along with his friends. Fans couldn't help but feel proud of the talented singer's exceptional performance.
Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja were among the celebrities who showered their praise on Dosanjh's performance. Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement by sharing Dosanjh's post on her Insta Stories with the caption "Epic!".
At the same time, Kareena Kapoor Khan referred to the singer as an 'OG' (original gangster) in her appreciation post. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who missed the performance, expressed her regret by sharing her wish to have seen the electrifying performance live.
View this post on Instagram
Overall, the 2023 Coachella festival was a memorable one, with a diverse lineup that celebrated music from around the world. Overall, the performances by Diljit Singh Dosanjh and Ali Sethi at Coachella left a lasting impression on the audience, and their music was a refreshing addition to the festival's diverse lineup.
