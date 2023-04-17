Search

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go on a temporary break

Web Desk 10:01 PM | 17 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

"The Kapil Sharma Show," a widely popular comedy show hosted by Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, is reportedly taking a temporary break.

The show has had seasonal breaks in the past, which have allowed the team to come up with fresh content and new characters while also giving the actors a much-needed break to avoid monotony.

Reports in Indian media suggest that Sharma's international tour is also one of the reasons for the show's hiatus at this time. However, the team plans to shoot a batch of episodes to ensure their loyal fan base does not have to wait too long for their return. As of now, there is no decision on the duration of the break.

According to reports, the team will most likely wrap up shooting the latest season's final episode in May, with the final episode set to air in June.

The show debuted in 2016 and starred Kapil Sharma, Kiku Shardam, Sumona Chakravarti, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, and others. It quickly gained popularity and became a worldwide favourite, as reported by India Today.

This is not the first time Kapil has taken a break from his most-watched show. He previously went on a hiatus in 2021 and 2022 but returned with his team after a six-month break. With the show's fan base eagerly anticipating its return, the team hopes to come back stronger and better with fresh ideas and more laughter-inducing moments.

Kapil Sharma's rise to fame has been nothing short of remarkable. He began his journey as a contestant on popular non-fiction shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (Season 3) and Hans Baliye, before going on to participate in multiple seasons of Comedy Circus. Over the years, his popularity as a comedian has only soared, with him being widely regarded as the leading comic talent on Indian television.

In addition to hosting the hugely successful comedy show, he has also acted in a number of movies, including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), Firangi (2017), and the recently released Zwigato.

