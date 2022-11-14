Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad stuns in her Nikkah pictures
Share
Congratulations are in order for national Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad, who recently tied the knot.
The 26-year-old athlete took to social media platforms to share the beautiful memory with her fans and followers. Following the exhilarating news, the badminton player shared pictures from her intimate yet luxurious ceremony that looked straight out of a fairy tale.
The videos and pictures circulating on the internet show Shahzad clad in an exquisite ivory-colored traditional gharara with intricate embroidery, breathtaking hand-worked with rich detailed patterns, paired with an elaborate border in a porcelain-toned gorgeous dupatta. Shahzad paired the couture with matching jewelry for her Nikkah ceremony.
For her Mehendi ceremony, the gorgeous bride opted for a two-toned attire with a soft fuschia-colored lehenga and a grass-green-hued short kurti with the heavy dupatta pinned to the shoulder.
Netizens including Shazad's peers have congratulated the starlet for starting a new chapter in life and wished her the best of luck.
On the work front, Shahzad represented Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics and was ranked amongst the top 133 women players in the world.
