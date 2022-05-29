Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad is engaged!
LAHORE – Pakistan’s top badminton player Mahoor Shahzad, who also represented Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics last year, got engaged to Faizan.
She made the announcement on social media and shared an adorable photo of her. She looks gorgeous in peach-sliver dress.
Shahzad did not share the couple’s engagement photo, however, she had dropped a casual picture with her finance more than a week before the event.
She has received congratulations from her fans on social media.
On the professional side, the top-ranked athlete has been selected for ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ for the 2nd time. The games are scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England from 28th July 2022 to 8th August 2022.
