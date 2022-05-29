Pakistan likely to hike gas tariff after withdrawing petroleum subsidies

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is considering an option to increase the system gas tariff by 40-50% days after it approved massive hike of Rs30 per litre in petroleum prices to revive the $6 billion International Monetary (IMF) programme.

Reports said that the new gas price would be imposed from July 1, 2022 as both companies responsible for gas supply in country are facing loses to the of Rs550 billion for years.

"Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited is facing a loss of Rs350 billion while Sui Southern Gas Company Limited is facing a loss of Rs200 billion mainly due to no raise in tariff as was required," The News quoted the energy ministry official’s statement as saying.

Currently, the consumers of domestic categories who use 50 cubic meters of gas in one month are charged Rs121 per MMBTU while people using 100 cubic meters of gas pay Rs300 per MMBTU.

Similarly, consumers, who use 200 and 300 cubic meters of gas, are charged Rs553 and Rs 738 per MMBTU. People using 400 cumbic meters and above pay Rs1,107 and Rs1,460, respectively.