TikTok bans Kim Kardashian and daughter North West

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
TikTok bans Kim Kardashian and daughter North West
Source: Kim Kardashian (Instagram)

Hollywood's hottest and most popular socialite and social media celebrity, Kim Kardashian, couldn't stop the video-sharing app, TikTok, from banning her account on the platform even though she holds impeccable stardom and grandeur, not to forget the hundreds of millions of followers on different social platforms.

Kardashian, who shares the TikTok account with her eldest daughter North West, has faced a "ban" from the platform's creator. 

The account, which amassed 15.5 million followers and over 454 million likes, was run by the mother-daughter duo to share updates about the family and Kardashian's billion-dollar career, while North keeps the audience entertained with her amusing videos. 

The ban was pointed out on Thursday by several netizens who circulated screenshots on TikTok on the internet where the account displayed "account banned" and "the account @kimandnorth is no longer available." 

The creators of the application have yet to provide an explanation for the removal and/or ban. Fans of the duo are eagerly waiting to see whether the account will be reinstated or if the ban is permanent. 

The account and the duo were recently in news following North’s cosplay of American rapper Ice Spice in a number of since-deleted videos. 

