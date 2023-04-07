TikTok bans Kim Kardashian and daughter North West

Hollywood's hottest and most popular socialite and social media celebrity, Kim Kardashian, couldn't stop the video-sharing app, TikTok, from banning her account on the platform even though she holds impeccable stardom and grandeur, not to forget the hundreds of millions of followers on different social platforms.
Kardashian, who shares the TikTok account with her eldest daughter North West, has faced a "ban" from the platform's creator.
The account, which amassed 15.5 million followers and over 454 million likes, was run by the mother-daughter duo to share updates about the family and Kardashian's billion-dollar career, while North keeps the audience entertained with her amusing videos.
The ban was pointed out on Thursday by several netizens who circulated screenshots on TikTok on the internet where the account displayed "account banned" and "the account @kimandnorth is no longer available."
The creators of the application have yet to provide an explanation for the removal and/or ban. Fans of the duo are eagerly waiting to see whether the account will be reinstated or if the ban is permanent.
The account and the duo were recently in news following North’s cosplay of American rapper Ice Spice in a number of since-deleted videos.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.
