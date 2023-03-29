Kim Kardashian vs Hira Tareen: Who's copying who?

Hira Tareen, the former model who has become a Lollywood actress, continues to mesmerize her fans with her captivating pictures and lifestyle choices. From keeping up with trends in fashion to demonstrating an admirable work ethic, she never ceases to amaze us all.
The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.
This morning, Hira Tareen lightened up her Instagram story by jokingly stating that she and Kim Kardashian have similar fashion choices.
In the hilariously witty story, Hira compared the two of them side-by-side in matching outfits with a caption stating “Is Kim K. copying me? Lol, I doubt it. But just saw her post about her trip to Armenia back in zoro and the outfit looked so familiar! So I went digging into my old photos and found these from 2018. I guess we have very similar style choices."
On the work front, Tareen was last seen in Fasiq, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Choti Choti Batain and Khaas.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.25
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.37
|762.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.07
|41.47
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.52
|934.52
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.59
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.76
|744.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|312
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.