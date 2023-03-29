Kim Kardashian vs Hira Tareen: Who's copying who?

Hira Tareen, the former model who has become a Lollywood actress, continues to mesmerize her fans with her captivating pictures and lifestyle choices. From keeping up with trends in fashion to demonstrating an admirable work ethic, she never ceases to amaze us all.

The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.

This morning, Hira Tareen lightened up her Instagram story by jokingly stating that she and Kim Kardashian have similar fashion choices.

In the hilariously witty story, Hira compared the two of them side-by-side in matching outfits with a caption stating “Is Kim K. copying me? Lol, I doubt it. But just saw her post about her trip to Armenia back in zoro and the outfit looked so familiar! So I went digging into my old photos and found these from 2018. I guess we have very similar style choices."

On the work front, Tareen was last seen in Fasiq, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Choti Choti Batain and Khaas.