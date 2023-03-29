Search

Another ship carrying relief aid from Pakistan reaches earthquake-hit Syria

06:04 PM | 29 Mar, 2023
Another ship carrying relief aid from Pakistan reaches earthquake-hit Syria
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

KARACHI – The Second Pakistan Navy Ship PNS “Moawin” carrying relief assistance reached Lattakia in Syria for victims of the deadly earthquake.

The ship brought a second consignment of relief goods comprising warm clothing, blankets, and ration for the quake-hit Syria.

Upon arrival at the port Lattakia, the ship was received by the Governor of Lattakia and other dignitaries.

The Governor of Lattakia expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Navy for providing exceptional support during this time of need.

During interaction with the Pakistani officials, the governor thanked the government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Navy for providing exceptional support during this time of need.

"The ongoing HADR mission by Pakistan Navy ships is a manifestation of the navy’s resolve of continuing all-out efforts to support the people of brotherly countries of Syria and Turkiye in line with the policies of the government of Pakistan," PN said in a press statement.

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll reaches 54,000

