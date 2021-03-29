Meet the Khans - Boxer Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom spill the beans about their public life

05:19 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
Meet the Khans - Boxer Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom spill the beans about their public life
Share

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom’s whirlwind romance have seen many ups and downs. With public broke ups and makeups to children's birth and constant drama with the in-laws, Khans end up grabbing all the negative attention.

But seems like the stars have finally aligned now as the couple recently appeared in a new BBC Three documentary called Meet The Khans.

As soon as it went on-air, netizens were to point out that Makhdoom and Khan have surely channelled their inner Kardashians. Juggling with their rocky relationship and a young family, the couple discusses the perks and cons of always being under media scrutiny.

Dropping some truth bombs, the couple reminisced about their childhood, marriage, career, cheating scandals. The 29-year-old said that the boxer is a 'changed man' now.

In a shocking revelation, Makhdoom also shared that she hasn't ever watched any of her husband's matches because she doesn't like to see him get hit.

Khan and Makhdoom tied the knot in May 2013 in New York and welcomed their third child earlier this year.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom set to star in ... 02:24 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

Boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom have announced that they will be starring in a new BBC Three documentary ...

More From This Category
PAKvZIM – Pakistan releases T20I, Test series ...
04:02 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
'Munni Badnaam Hui' makes it to the British ...
03:44 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
Minal Khan reveals why Aiman Khan cancelled their ...
02:49 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
#TukTukMarch – HSY brings the biggest names of ...
03:08 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
Hania Aamir’s video of getting massage goes ...
12:19 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
Sajal Aly criticised for wearing 'indecent' dress ...
06:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meet the Khans - Boxer Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom spill the beans about their public ...
05:19 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr