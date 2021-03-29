In-house change in Punjab on the cards: PPP

LAHORE – Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Hassan Murtaza on Monday announced launching no-confidence move against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Talking to media, the PPP leader said that the decision would be finalised after taking Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and other parliamentary groups into confidence.

“About 25 to 30 PTI members are in contact with us and they are questioning why an in-house change was not being initiated,” Murtaza claimed.

The PPP, a minor player in the context of Punjab, had expressed its intentions earlier for bringing about a change in the province through a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

On Sunday, PPP Punjab’s secretary Chaudhry Manzoor had claimed in a news conference that the PTI’s government in center will no longer sustain its hold on the country if the Punjab government is ousted.

The PPP’s plan was revealed on Saturday by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who said that Asif Ali Zardari had offered a deal to her party in a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), about an in-house change in Punjab.

“A change will be brought in Punjab Assembly in the Eid days,” said Hassan Murtaza.

The People’s Party is eyeing an in-house change in the Punjab Assembly by roping in the PML-Q and gathering support from the PML-N.