Punjab University postpones all exams amid COVID-19 surge

LAHORE - The University of Punjab Monday announced to postpone all exams with immediate effect amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the province.

A notification issued by the varsity states, "It is hereby notified that all written and practical examinations of the University of Punjab being conducted from 30-03-2021 are hereby postponed with immediate effect."

It further said that the next date will be announced two weeks before exams.

The announcement comes hours after the Punjab government reimposed a number of restrictions to stern the third wave of novel Covid-19.

Considering an alarming rise of the cases in Punjab, the top provincial authorities presided a meeting to review the worsening situation.

Apart from limiting business hours and closing parks and restaurants' dine-in services, the authorities also suspended Metro bus and Orange Line train services as well as public transport from April 1.

The government has made the wearing of face masks mandatory and a policy of micro smart lockdown will also be adopted.

Amid the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to impose lockdown in cities with a rate of more than 12 percent. As per the latest figures on Monday, the positivity ratio in Lahore stands at 17%, 15 percent in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad stands at 15% while Sialkot and Multan stand at 12 percent.