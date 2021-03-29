Punjab University postpones all exams amid COVID-19 surge

06:20 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
Punjab University postpones all exams amid COVID-19 surge
Share

LAHORE - The University of Punjab Monday announced to postpone all exams with immediate effect amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the province.

A notification issued by the varsity states, "It is hereby notified that all written and practical examinations of the University of Punjab being conducted from 30-03-2021 are hereby postponed with immediate effect."

It further said that the next date will be announced two weeks before exams. 

The announcement comes hours after the Punjab government reimposed a number of restrictions to stern the third wave of novel Covid-19.

Considering an alarming rise of the cases in Punjab, the top provincial authorities presided a meeting to review the worsening situation.

Apart from limiting business hours and closing parks and restaurants' dine-in services, the authorities also suspended Metro bus and Orange Line train services as well as public transport from April 1.

The government has made the wearing of face masks mandatory and a policy of micro smart lockdown will also be adopted.

Amid the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to impose lockdown in cities with a rate of more than 12 percent. As per the latest figures on Monday, the positivity ratio in Lahore stands at 17%, 15 percent in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad stands at 15% while Sialkot and Multan stand at 12 percent. 

More From This Category
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Pervez Khattak ...
08:17 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz likely to get ...
07:38 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
President Arif Alvi tests positive for coronavirus
07:11 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
Hammad Azhar likely to replace Dr Hafeez Shaikh ...
06:40 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
PM Imran appreciates Saudi Crown Prince MBS’ ...
06:11 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
In-house change in Punjab on the cards: PPP
05:57 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star wins hearts for spearheading Karachi blood donation drive
06:27 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr