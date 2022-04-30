Pakistan Army chief assures Bill Gates of cooperation in drive against polio
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the efforts being made by Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates to eradicate polio in Pakistan, and assured him continue cooperation.
In a telephonic conversation, COAS and Gates discussed matters related to Pakistan's commitment for comprehensive Polio eradication and COVID-19.
The renowned philanthropist also appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage.
Bill Gates also appreciated Pakistan's success against COVID-19 despite resource constraints.
The Army Chief attributed the success to a true national response, executed through the mechanism of NCOC which allowed optimization of resources.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it was a national cause and credit goes to all involved in the process.
The COAS appreciated his efforts towards this noble cause and assured him continued cooperation.
Two-year-old paralysed as Pakistan reports second ... 10:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
PESHAWAR – Pakistan has confirmed another case of wild poliovirus, the second in 2022. The latest victim to fall ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Imran Khan urges President Alvi, CJP Nisar to launch probe into ...01:41 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
-
- Lahore to host inaugural Pakistan Junior League in October11:20 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan Army chief assures Bill Gates of cooperation in drive ...10:44 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan embassy rejects reports of change in Turkey’s visa policy10:17 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Ayesha Omar's new workout video goes viral06:30 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani slams Kanika Kapoor's 'shameless rendition' of Boohey ...06:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- 'What a gentleman' – Sarah Khan all praise for Ahad Raza Mir05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022