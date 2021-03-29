PM Imran appreciates Saudi Crown Prince MBS’ green initiatives against climate change

06:11 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) initiatives of "Green Saudi Arabia" and "Green Middle East" aim at protecting the nature and planet.

The premier has sent a letter, which he has shared on social media, to the crown prince, extending support of Pakistan for the projects.  

PM Khan highlighted in the letter that the kingdom’s initiatives are closely aligned with Pakistani government vision to counter the effects of climate change.

The letter was sent days after US President Joe Biden ignored Pakistan while inviting world leaders to a climate summit to be held virtually in April this year.

In letter, Imran Khan said: “After successfully planting one billion trees from 2014 to 2018 and now our Ten Billion-Tree Tsunami is well underway across the country. We are also expanding our protected areas – over 15 percent land and 10 percent marine area – by 2023”.

Planting trees not only protects nature and restores ecosystem to fight climate change the premier highlighted, adding that it also expands eco-tourism and creates thousands of green jobs for the youth.

Sharing future goals, he said that Pakistan has targeted 60% of its energy to be clean energy by 2030.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia maintain close cooperation on climate change issues at all multilateral forums, a meaningful and structured bilateral engagement can help advance our shared vision.

Prime Minister said challenge of climate change is one that calls for greater international collaboration and a shared aspiration for sustainable development.

He said the world has no choice but to treat this green pathway and define a new development paradigm for the 21st century.

