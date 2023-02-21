Inside birthday bash of Mariyam Nafees

Pakistani rising star Mariyam Nafees has been creating waves and of late the diva celebrated her birthday in style with her husband and friends.
The Diyar e Dil star has shared a pictures and videos to show her fans a glimpse of her birthday bash. The adorable clicks show Mariyam having fun with her husband and friends.
Donning a red and white polka dot dress, Mariyam posed with husband Amaan Ahmed. “Supremely grateful for all the wishes, messages, calls, my amazing people for celebrating me and so much love! Gracias, my lovelies,” she captioned the post.
The actor also shared behind the scenes in stories section on photo sharing app. Fans and friends also showered Mariyam with love and prayers on her birthday.
Mariyam made her debut in drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Choti Choti Batain, and Yaariyan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.4
|267.15
|Euro
|EUR
|282
|284.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|314.8
|318
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.1
|72.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.1
|70.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.18
|707.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.76
|38.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|856.44
|865.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.23
|166.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.82
|690.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192
|194
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|26.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|284.33
|286.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
