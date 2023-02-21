Inside birthday bash of Mariyam Nafees

Pakistani rising star Mariyam Nafees has been creating waves and of late the diva celebrated her birthday in style with her husband and friends.

The Diyar e Dil star has shared a pictures and videos to show her fans a glimpse of her birthday bash. The adorable clicks show Mariyam having fun with her husband and friends.

Donning a red and white polka dot dress, Mariyam posed with husband Amaan Ahmed. “Supremely grateful for all the wishes, messages, calls, my amazing people for celebrating me and so much love! Gracias, my lovelies,” she captioned the post.

The actor also shared behind the scenes in stories section on photo sharing app. Fans and friends also showered Mariyam with love and prayers on her birthday.

Mariyam made her debut in drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Choti Choti Batain, and Yaariyan.