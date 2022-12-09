Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
Web Desk
10:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
Source: @mahirahkhan/Instagram
Share

JEDDAH – Amid rising cases of mishandled luggage, superstar Mahira Khan becomes the latest celebrity who encountered such inconvenience as she returned home after attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The Raees star, in a social media post, has mentioned the Kingdom’s flag carrier for misplacing one of her bags. Khan lamented following up on her missing bags with the airline staff for the past three days but her efforts were to no avail.

“It's been 3 days since I arrived and one of my bags was misplaced by Saudi Airlines. Despite following up several times a day there is still no update on the whereabouts of my suitcase. Hoping this tweet will get them to respond faster,” the actor wrote in a tweet as she shared her ordeal publicly.

In another post on the microblogging platform, the 37-year-old tagged Pakistan's civil aviation authority and Federal Investigation Agency.

Mahira recently traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival where she interacted with top stars.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Jemima Khan, Michelle Rodriguez, Lucy Hale, and many other showbiz celebrities were spotted at the film festival.

Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan rub shoulders at ... 06:42 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

Pakistani queen of cinema Mahira Khan made a glamorous appearance at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival and the viral ...

More From This Category
Dananeer and Khushhal gear up for a new TV project
09:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Another Indian actress quits showbiz to embrace ...
11:12 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
'Pyaar Hua Tha' – Aima Baig's latest song is ...
08:36 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Azlan Shah's unusual wedding gift for wife ...
10:02 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan rub shoulders at ...
06:42 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Pakistan launches first ever animal rights ...
05:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
10:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr