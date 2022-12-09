Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines

JEDDAH – Amid rising cases of mishandled luggage, superstar Mahira Khan becomes the latest celebrity who encountered such inconvenience as she returned home after attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The Raees star, in a social media post, has mentioned the Kingdom’s flag carrier for misplacing one of her bags. Khan lamented following up on her missing bags with the airline staff for the past three days but her efforts were to no avail.

“It's been 3 days since I arrived and one of my bags was misplaced by Saudi Airlines. Despite following up several times a day there is still no update on the whereabouts of my suitcase. Hoping this tweet will get them to respond faster,” the actor wrote in a tweet as she shared her ordeal publicly.

Its been 3 days since I arrived and one of my bags was misplaced by Saudi Airlines. Despite following up several times a day there is still no update on the whereabouts of my suitcase. Hoping this tweet will get them to respond faster 🙏🏼 @SaudiAirlinesEn @fia — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) December 9, 2022

In another post on the microblogging platform, the 37-year-old tagged Pakistan's civil aviation authority and Federal Investigation Agency.

Mahira recently traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival where she interacted with top stars.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Jemima Khan, Michelle Rodriguez, Lucy Hale, and many other showbiz celebrities were spotted at the film festival.