Underdog Croatia advance to semi-finals after knocking Brazil out of FIFA World Cup

AL RAYYAN – Brazil fans are in tears as underdog Croatia secured victory, knocking out Brazil from FIFA World Cup 4-2 on the penalty shoot-out.

Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo's first penalty while Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win. Both sides scored in extra time and went to penalty kicks, where Croatia outclassed Brazil.

The game finished at 1-1 after the extra time as Croatia's Petkovic neutralized what was expected to be the match-winning goal from Neymar Jr at the brink of the first half of extra time.

Full confident Brazil and Croatia evenly locked horns throughout the game and put on a defiant show, restricting the other side from breaking the deadlock. The top-class defense took the match to enter extra time.

Meanwhile, the winner of Argentina and the Netherlands's game will face off against Croatia on Friday.

More to follow...