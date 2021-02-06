IPC, XpertDigi, UB Sports Lucrative record wins in Corporate Challenge Cup

Lahore – IPC, XpertDigi and UB Sports Lucrative won the round matches of the Corporate Challenge Cup.

Three round matches of the Corporate Challenge Cup organized by Premier Super League were played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground and Race Course Cricket Ground.

On this occasion, Chief Organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt said that this season is ideal for cricket, players remain mentally and physically strong. In the match played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, IPC defeated Jazz by 12 runs. Playing first, IPC scored 166 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated overs. Muhammad Arslan stood out with 27 runs while Mudassar Ali took two wickets. In pursuit of the target, the Jazz team managed to score 154 runs. Ejaz Baloch scored 36 runs and Imran Abbas bowled brilliantly and bowled 3 wickets. Imran Abbas was declared the best player of the match for his good performance. In the first match played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, XpertDigi defeated AMT by 6 wickets. Playing first, AMT scored 180 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated overs. Saad Najam and Ali Butt played brilliant innings of 60 and 40 runs, Mujahid Hussain took one wicket. XpertDigi achieved the target at a loss of four wickets.

Muslim Raza and Waqas Hassan played the best innings of 65 and 50 runs while Muhammad Subhan took three wickets. Muslim Raza was declared the best player of the match for his excellent batting. In the second match played, UB Lucrative beat Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority by 9 wickets. Playing first, the Civil Aviation team scored 163 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated overs. Ihsan Ullah scored 38 runs while Faraz Hassan, Mian Mubeen and Rehmat Sharif took two wickets each.The UB Lucrative team achieved the target at a loss of 1 wicket. Usman Waheed played an unbeaten innings of 81 and Mubashir Iqbal scored 52 while Mohammad Amir took one wicket. Usman Waheed was awarded the best player of the match for his outstanding performance.The series of round matches in the second edition of the Corporate Challenge Cup will continue next week.