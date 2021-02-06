Ch Omer Saeed elected new Punjab Squash Association President

LAHORE – Chaudhry Omer Saeed and Tariq Siddique on Friday elected new president and general secretary of Punjab Squash Association (PSA) for the next four-year term.

According to former PSA General Secretary Sheeraz Saleem, the elections of the association were held here at a local hotel under the chair of former PSA President Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, where all the representatives, as well as Pakistan Squash Federation's (PSF) Air Commodore Aftab Qureshi and Sports Board Punjab's Hafeez Bhatti, were also present.

The election commission comprised of former Olympian Tauqeer Dar, Faisal Mir from LCCI and Noumam Kabeer conducted the elections in a fair and transparent way.

Former PSA President Dr Nadeem Mukhtar presented the last four-year report to the house, which applauded the great work done by the previous body for the development and promotion of the squash in Punjab.

After that, Chaudhry Omer Saeed, younger brother of Arif Saeed and Director Servis Tyres, and Tariq Siddique were unanimously elected President and Secretary of the association. The house hoped that Punjab squash will further flourish under the leadership of Omer Saeed and more and more provincial and national squash activities will be conducted in the province in order to keep our youth engage in healthy squash activities, so that they may win laurels for the country at national and international level.