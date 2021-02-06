2,000-year-old Buddhist monastic complex unearthed in Swat

PESHAWAR – The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa has unearthed 2,000 years old Buddhist structures in Swat.

The recent findings are the remains of an ancient monastic complex that consists of a monastery, school, stupas, and other buildings.

Chief Archaeologist, Saqib Raza had started the excavation at the site. He said the complex was built during the 'Kushan era.' The site also features an assembly hall where students were taught many subjects including philosophy.

He also revealed that complete restoration of the ancient monastic complex will help to promote religious tourism in KP.

A piece of the coin and other ancient items were also discovered during mining - further excavation is underway.

Students are also working with the Archaeology department to get better understandings of the Buddhist era. They argued that this site is a place of learning for the generations to come, as it would bring them closer to an old civilization.