Haleem Adil Sheikh detained for violating ECP orders amid Karachi by-polls
Web Desk
03:08 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Haleem Adil Sheikh detained for violating ECP orders amid Karachi by-polls
Share

KARACHI – Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and ruling party leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been removed for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting during PS-88 by-polls.

The arrest of the Sheikh has been made after roaming freely in the PS-88 constituency along with his armed gunmen during the by-elections besides visiting different polling stations.

The law enforcement forces have warned Sheikh to leave the premises of the constituency which he refused to do and was later removed forcefully.

It may be noted that as per the polling code of conduct, public office holders could not visit polling stations.

The PS-88 Malir seat fell vacant on June 2, 2020, after the death of minister for human settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, who had died of novel Covid-19.

Voting for by-election underway in Balochistan, ... 10:54 AM | 16 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Voting for by-elections on two Sindh Assembly constituencies and one Balochistan Assembly ...

More From This Category
First Lady Bushra Bibi's friend submits ...
03:01 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Khawaja Asif moved to hospital from jail for ...
02:19 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Teachers' welfare is our priority, says Dr. ...
02:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistani FM Qureshi embarks on two-day visit to ...
01:20 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan student breaks world record for ...
12:46 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
US security company exposes Indian hackers for ...
01:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with family
03:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr