10:54 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
Voting for by-election underway in Balochistan, Sindh constituencies
ISLAMABAD – Voting for by-elections on two Sindh Assembly constituencies and one Balochistan Assembly constituency is underway.

Voting in by-polls in PS-88-Karachi and PS-43-Sanghar and on Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-20-Pishin started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any interval.

At least 20 candidates are contesting the PS-88-Karachi by-election while 108 polling stations have been set up in the constituency out of which 36 have been declared sensitive and 33 have been declared most sensitive.

In Sindh, Jansher Junejo of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Yousuf Baloch of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sajid Ahmed of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), and Syed Kashif Ali of Tahreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) are contesting in the by-polls. With 108 polling stations, the constituency has a total of 145,627 registered voters.

In Balochistan, PB-20 Pishin-III, a close contest is expected among the BAP candidate and the PDM candidate. There are 113 polling stations out of which three have been declared most sensitive.

Security has been beefed up during the by-polls to avoid any unfortunate event while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also barred to use of mobile phones within polling stations.

