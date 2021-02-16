Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with family

Pakistani stars Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the most-liked celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then the power couple shares a glimpse of their life, leaving their fan base awe-struck.

Birthdays are special for everyone and so like that Danish Taimoor celebrated his birthday with his beautiful wife and adorable kids. Celebrating his 38th birthday, his family had some tricks up their sleeve to make Taimoor’s birthday memorable.

Cutting the cake, the Deewangi star turned to his Instagram as he shared a video of the celebration where everyone can be seen clapping and smiling from ear-to-ear.

Looking stunning in a sleeping dress, Ayeza Khan donned a velvet dress while the birthday boy opted for a casual outfit.

Previously, the Mehar Posh star shared a plane selfie with her husband, hinting at a birthday countdown.

Fans and friends also sent love and prayers to Danish Taimoor.

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor got married in 2014 and have two children, daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.