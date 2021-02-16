Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with family

Web Desk
03:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with family
Share

Pakistani stars Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the most-liked celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then the power couple shares a glimpse of their life, leaving their fan base awe-struck.

Birthdays are special for everyone and so like that Danish Taimoor celebrated his birthday with his beautiful wife and adorable kids. Celebrating his 38th birthday, his family had some tricks up their sleeve to make Taimoor’s birthday memorable.

Cutting the cake, the Deewangi star turned to his Instagram as he shared a video of the celebration where everyone can be seen clapping and smiling from ear-to-ear.

Looking stunning in a sleeping dress, Ayeza Khan donned a velvet dress while the birthday boy opted for a casual outfit.

Previously, the Mehar Posh star shared a plane selfie with her husband, hinting at a birthday countdown.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Fans and friends also sent love and prayers to Danish Taimoor.

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor got married in 2014 and have two children, daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.

Danish Taimoor pens down a heartfelt note for ... 04:51 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

Every now and then Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor share a glimpse of their life, leaving their ...

More From This Category
Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Sandeep Nahar ...
02:44 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Quetta Gladiators' Ben Cutting and PSL presenter ...
01:41 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Abrarul Haq to make Ali Sadpara’s dream come ...
11:30 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
Dia Mirza marries businessman beau Vaibhav Rekhi ...
06:16 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's Maryam Noor shares uncanny resemblance ...
06:10 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce ...
03:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with family
03:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr