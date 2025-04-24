Pakistani Rangers arrest Indian soldier for border violation

LAHORE – Pakistani Rangers have arrested an Indian security personnel for allegedly crossing the border.

According to Indian media, the soldier was detained on Wednesday from the border area of Ferozepur in Punjab.

The arrested constable, PK Singh, belongs to the 182nd Battalion of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and was in uniform, carrying his service rifle at the time of arrest.

Indian media also reported that Pakistan has formally informed Indian authorities about the detention. A flag meeting between the border forces of both countries is currently underway following the incident.