Pakistan issues NOTAM, closes airspace to Indian aircraft for one month

ISLAMABAD – Following the decision to close its airspace to Indian aircraft, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), barring Indian-registered airlines from using Pakistani airspace.

According to the report, an initial one-month airspace restriction has been imposed on Indian airlines. The NOTAM states that Pakistani airspace is unavailable for Indian-registered civilian and military aircraft, including those owned or leased by Indian operators.

This move is expected to cost Indian airlines crores of rupees daily in additional fuel and route expenses. On average, 70 to 80 Indian flights use Pakistani airspace daily, sometimes exceeding 100.

Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Akasa Air are among the carriers affected. With the ban, Indian flights operating from cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Delhi, and Goa will require up to 2 extra hours of travel time due to rerouted paths.