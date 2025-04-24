Pakistan to give befitting reply to any Indian misadventure, says Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan will give a befitting and most forceful response to any Indian misadventure in wake of the Pahalgam False Flag Operation.

Addressing a joint news conference, along with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Awan, in Islamabad on Thursday, he said diverting or stopping water will be tantamount to an Act of War. He said India can neither suspend the Indus Water Treaty nor hold it in abeyance.

Ishaq Dar, however, said India needs to share evidence if any, with Pakistan or the international community. He made it clear that contrary to India, Pakistan has concrete evidence regarding the presence of some foreign nationals in Srinagar, who are carrying heavy equipment. He said Pakistan is ensuring strict surveillance of such activities. He said Pakistani intelligence agencies have confirmed reports that the Indian intelligence is sponsoring such elements in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

The Deputy Prime Minister also made it clear that Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to respond to any eventuality or adventurism and there should be no doubt in it.

Answering a question, Ishaq Dar said the entire political leadership of the country will be consulted on the latest developments. He added that everything will also be shared with the parliament.

In his remarks, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said India is preparing for carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistani cities and urban centres. He said Indians should keep in mind that we will pay them through their noses if our cities or nationals are targeted.

The Defence Minister said India is waging a low intensity war against Pakistan. He said BLA and TTP are Indian proxies, carrying out terrorists activities inside Pakistan on the behest of rulers of New Delhi. Besides, India is involved in terrorist activities across the globe including Canada and the United States.

Speaking on the occasion, Minster for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan responded to Indian hallow threats by going two notches above to New Delhi. He said India is using terrorism for its political objectives at home.

Replying to a question, Attorney General Mansoor Awan said India cannot suspend Indus Water Treaty unilaterally. He said Pakistan has all the legal options to rebut any Indian move.