Pakistan Navy releases promo in connection with AMAN 2021 naval exercise

05:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Navy releases promo in connection with AMAN 2021 naval exercise
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has released a new promo in connection with the multinational naval exercise  "AMAN".

According to the Spokesperson, Pakistan Navy has been arranging the naval exercise "AMAN" since 2007 in which Naval forces from around the world participate.

This year, Around 45 countries including US, China, Russia, UK, Turkey, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, GCC, African Union Countries and others are participating with aircraft carriers, frigate ships, special operation forces and observers are participating in this exercise.

The exercise, will be hosted on February 21 under the slogan Together for Peace, is aimed at enhancing joint operational capabilities and professional skills for regional peace and stability.

Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support for Kashmiris
03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

